MC ★ SOLAAR
Pionnier du rap français dans les années 90, reconnu pour sa poésie lyrique et son flow distinctif, MC ★ SOLAAR continue de s’affirmer comme l’une des plus belles plumes de la scène francophone. Il a conquis le monde avec ses paroles profondes...
