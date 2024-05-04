DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

+area code w/ sidney charles

Location TBA, Chicago
Sat, 4 May, 2:00 pm
DJChicago
From $22.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

+area code w/ sidney charles

This is a 21+ event
Presented by House Calls
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA, Chicago

Chicago, IL, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.