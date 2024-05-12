DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA BATTERIA feat. MATTEO KUTSO in concerto

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50
La Batteria e Matteo “Kutso” Gabbianelli sono sulla scena musicale da molto tempo, sia con la propria attività discografica e live, sia con molti progetti collaterali, dalla composizione di colonne sonore alla produzione di altri artisti. Tutti romani, si...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

