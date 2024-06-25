DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tribute Fest / NO CHIEFS X BREAK STUFF

Le Ferrailleur
Tue, 25 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cette année ce n'est pas une mais DEUX soirée tribute qu'on vous offre pour vous chauffer avant le Hellfest!!

Le 25 pour cette 1ère soirée, c'est Break Stuff et No Chiefs qui ouvriront le bal!!

Tout public
Présenté par Crazystone.
Lineup

No Chiefs

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

