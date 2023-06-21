DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Transatlantica torna alla dimensione immersiva di Festival e per la prima volta approda in riva al mare, sulla Riviera dei Fiori. Tre giornate di live e dj set sulla spiaggia, in uno degli spot più iconici del ponente ligure.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.