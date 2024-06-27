Top track

Zach Person & Kathy Valentine - We Don't Play

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zach Person + The Bluebonnets

Amersham Arms
Thu, 27 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zach Person & Kathy Valentine - We Don't Play
Got a code?

About

Zach Person

Zach Person is an American recording artist known for his contemporary, pop-rock approach to rock & roll and American roots music; he is considered to be "The Future of American Indie Music."

https://zachperson.com/

with

The Bluebonnets

Th...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sabatta, The BlueBonnets, Zach Person

Venue

Amersham Arms

388 New Cross Road, London SE14 6TY
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.