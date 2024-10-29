Top track

Sad Night Dynamite - Krunk

Sad Night Dynamite

EartH
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Sad Night Dynamite are well acquainted with roads less travelled. The duo of Josh Greacen and Archie Blagden crept out of Somerset in 2020 with a sound that pushed the eerie psychedelia of the area’s musical histo...

Presented by AEG.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sad Night Dynamite

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

