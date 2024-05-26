Top track

Good Bad Times

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hinds (Matinee Show)

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Good Bad Times
Got a code?

About Hinds

Madrid’s Hinds make lo-fi garage rock with a ’60s pop edge. Dissatisfied with Spain’s male-dominated rock scene, Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote learnt to play guitar, and formed the group in the early ’10s. Since then, they’ve sung in English and Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

JOY. presents
Hinds (Matinee Show)
+ support

This is an 18+ event.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JOY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hinds

Venue

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.