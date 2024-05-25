DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vous avez besoin d’une consultation avec le Doc Gynéco ?
Sur scène depuis 1991 avec le Ministère A.M.E.R, Secteur Ä, ou en solo, Doc Gynéco est une figure incontournable du Rap français.
Doux par sa voix et parfois vigoureux dans ses textes, il sillonne...
