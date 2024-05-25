Top track

DOC GYNECO

Halle Tropisme
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vous avez besoin d’une consultation avec le Doc Gynéco ?

Sur scène depuis 1991 avec le Ministère A.M.E.R, Secteur Ä, ou en solo, Doc Gynéco est une figure incontournable du Rap français.

Doux par sa voix et parfois vigoureux dans ses textes, il sillonne...

Tout public
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Doc Gynéco

Venue

Halle Tropisme

121 Rue FontCouverte, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:30 pm

