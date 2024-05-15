Top track

Abbie McCarthy’s Good Karma Club with Zimmer90 + Leith

Two Palms
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.62

About

Abbie McCarthy’s Good Karma Club presents ZIMMER90, plus special guests to be announced... Good Karma Club is a night focused on the best new music around - founded, curated & hosted by award-winning TV & Radio presenter Abbie McCarthy.

Zimmer90 is an alt...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Short Waves & Good Karma Club
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zimmer90, Leith

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

