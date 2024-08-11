Top track

Arms Akimbo - Devil

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arms Akimbo

MilkBoy
Sun, 11 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$23.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arms Akimbo - Devil
Got a code?

About

Arms Akimbo "Overrated Tour" with Cousin Simple at MilkBoy

Sunday, August 11, 2024

6:30pm Doors | 7:30pm show

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus and all th...

This is a 21+ event
Rising Sun Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arms Akimbo, Cousin Simple

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.