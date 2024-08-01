Top track

Heavy Metal Maniac

Exciter, Midnight, Wraith, Hellwitch

The Meadows
Thu, 1 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$35.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SAINT VITUS PRESENTS: don't miss the FEEL THE EVIL LIKE A KNIFE tour featuring EXCITER + MIDNIGHT with special guests WRAITH + HELLWITCH!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Hellwitch, Wraith, Midnight and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

