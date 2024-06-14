DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No salve soothes quite like music does. Like the ultimate balm, it releases tension and stress and reinvigorates the spirit. With a warm patchwork of rock ‘n’ roll, psychedelia, folk, alternative, and blues,
Heartless Bastards unlock healing and catharsis
Robert's Westside Presents:
HEARTLESS BASTARDS
w/ Guest
General Admission: $35 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $45 + Service Fees (Sold as tables of 4 - 6, General Admission included)
General Admission tickets do not include reserved seating.
