Heartless Bastards - How Low

Heartless Bastards

Robert's Westside
Fri, 14 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $42.23

About Heartless Bastards

No salve soothes quite like music does. Like the ultimate balm, it releases tension and stress and reinvigorates the spirit. With a warm patchwork of rock ‘n’ roll, psychedelia, folk, alternative, and blues,

Heartless Bastards unlock healing and catharsis Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

HEARTLESS BASTARDS

w/ Guest

General Admission: $35 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $45 + Service Fees (Sold as tables of 4 - 6, General Admission included)

General Admission tickets do not include reserved seating. There...

This is an 21+ event (Under 21 must be accompanied by a Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Heartless Bastards

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

