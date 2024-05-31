Top track

The Knocks - Walking On Water (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set), Panteros666, QRTR, KEiKO, Track Maintenance

Elsewhere, Brooklyn
Fri, 31 May, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
From $28.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Knocks - Walking On Water (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)
Got a code?

About Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

British producer, DJ and songwriter Orlando Higginbottom chose the moniker Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs in a bid to defy categorisation; or indeed, the fleeting aspect of something topical. And he really meant it – his music doesn’t adhere to a speci Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This event is 21+
Elsewhere
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Panteros666, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, QRTR

Venue

Elsewhere, Brooklyn

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.