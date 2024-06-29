DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Torture Garden New York

The Chocolate Factory
Sat, 29 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Torture Garden, the world’s largest international fetish club, returns to New York over Pride weekend for another sumptuous midsummer bacchanalia at The Chocolate Factory. Produced by Faustian Society and Dances of Vice, this decadent event brings together...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Faustian Society & Dances of Vice
$
Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

