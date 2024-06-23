Top track

ABBATH

Electric Ballroom
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.20

About

Old Empire present in association with Doomstar Booking: ABBATH + HELLRIPPER.

This Summer, we enter the frostbitten realms of Abbath Doom Occulta as he revisits the iconic catalogue of Immortal, the band he co-founded and helmed for nearly three decades....

Presented by Old Empire.
Lineup

Abbath, Hellripper

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

