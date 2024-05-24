DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FEID Tribute Yacht Party - Memorial Day Weekend Fuego Boat

Skyport Marina
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
It's time to turn up the volume and pay homage to the reggaeton star FEID! 👑

¡Vamos! Grab your friends and get ready to rock. Fuego on the Hudson is where you need to dock.

FEID is NOT attending this event - it's a tribute night to celebrate his music!...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
Skyport Marina

2430 FDR Dr, New York, NY 10010, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

