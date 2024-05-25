DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FIESTA VIVA EL POP

Independance Club
Sat, 25 May, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Si te gusta la música Pop, estás de enhorabuena. Te presentamos una nueva edición de nuestra noche temática "Viva el Pop".

El Sábado 25 de Mayo abrimos de 23:30h a 06h con una Fiesta muy, muy divertida. Prepárate para darlo todo en nuestra sala, situada e...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.