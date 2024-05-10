DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are teaming up with Influence to bring you a hard techno double headline show featuring Farrago and Doruksen on Friday May 6th. Both names have been carving their own routes to the very top of line ups all over the world and no they set their sights on...
Yes, Index is strictly over 18's. Photo ID is required.
When available, the Back Stage ticket gives the ticket-holder dancefloor Access All Areas, including behind the DJ/artist, on the stage area & the main dancefloor. Entry to the show is included in ticket price.
Please visit our website: www.indexdublin.com
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.