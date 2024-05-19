Top track

Leaving Time - Stay

Leaving Time / Astrobrite / Hollow Suns / Sleepwalk

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 19 May, 5:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Leaving Time

SUNDAY DRIVE RECORDS JACKSONVILLE, FL

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

Leaving Time
Astrobrite
Hollow Suns
Sleepwalk

$18.50 ADV // $22.25 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Sleepwalk, Hollow Suns, Astrobrite and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

