Babybird - The F-Word

Babybird + Hightown Pirates + Sammy Vincent

The Lido
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£18.02

About

Babybird

Babybird is an odd one, deceptively sweet and cute in name, but happily for Stephen Jones, hides something darker growing inside the fluffy yellow. Imagine the David Lynch Blue Velvet mechanical bird.

Musical life started with the mid 90s with h...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bakery Boy Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Babybird, Sammy Vincent, Hightown Pirates

Venue

The Lido

Ethelbert Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1RX
Doors open7:00 pm

