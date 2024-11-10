DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wild Rivers

La Maroquinerie
Sun, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le trio indie Wild Rivers, composé de Khalid Yassein [guitare, chant, clavier], Devan Glover [chant] et Andrew Oliver [guitare solo, synthés], a un don pour écrire des paroles introspectives qui transmettent la sagesse au-delà des années et des mélod...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wild Rivers

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.