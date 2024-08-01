DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beach Yoga

Beachouse Ibiza
Thu, 1 Aug, 9:30 am
WellbeingIbiza
From €27
About

Join us for daily morning yoga sessions guided by our experienced teachers at Beachouse Ibiza. Each session lasts for 60 minutes and begins at 9:30 am.

Choose from the following options:

  • Yoga Class + Coffee and Juice: €27
  • Yoga Class + Coffee, Juice,...
All ages
Presented by Beachouse

Venue

Beachouse Ibiza

Platja D'en Bossa, 07817 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Islas Baleares, España
Doors open9:30 am

