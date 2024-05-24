Top track

I Know Why

H2O

The Underworld
Fri, 24 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

H2O is an American Hardcore Punk band formed in New York City in 1994. Join us for the after party from 11pm to 3am at Blackout Club, get your tickets!

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult (18+). All ticketholders unde...

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Mindless, False Reality, Last Orders and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

