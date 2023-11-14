Top track

Andromeda

Weyes Blood

Nottingham Rock City
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£27.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

WEYES BLOOD

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Weyes Blood

Venue

Nottingham Rock City

8 Talbot St, NG1 5GG, Nottingham
Doors open7:00 pm
2450 capacity

