The 69 Eyes

229
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

REPTILE is very proud to present Lost Boys, goth 'n' roll pioneers THE 69 EYES at an exclusive Halloween show in the heart of London!

The 69 Eyes have been haunting stages all over the world for 33 years and seem to be a truly immortal part of the dark ro Read more

Presented by Reptile.

Lineup

The 69 Eyes, Anzi

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

