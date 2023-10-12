Top track

Diamonds

The Boxer Rebellion

Säälchen
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€32.28

About

The formation of The Boxer Rebellion, like so many of history's wonders, was the result of pure chance: the crossing of paths at a London venue between American vocalist Nathan Nicholson and Aussie guitarist Todd Howe. Completed by a supremely talented rhy Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Richard Walters, The Boxer Rebellion

Venue

Säälchen

Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

