Polska Noc Kabaretowa

Troxy
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £47.70
About

The blockbuster of the year. Same premiere.

This year we are guided by one rule: 0 censorship - 100% culture.

There will be no taboo topics. Uninhibited freedom of artists will result in content

sharp and controversial. All this in a friendly and cultural atmosphere.

Presented by Zenith Media LTD.

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm
Accessibility information

