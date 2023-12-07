Top track

Les mots bleus

Johan Papaconstantino

Le Krakatoa
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€24.69

About

La musique de Johan Papaconstantino, c’est comme un coucher de soleil posé dans les calanques à la pointe de Marseille, une balade plus intense dans le port du Pirée. Ou tout simplement les états d’âme, de coeur et de fête, d’un jeune homme autodidacte mar...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Lineup

Venue

Le Krakatoa

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

