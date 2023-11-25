Top track

Les mots bleus

Johan Papaconstantino

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

La musique de Johan Papaconstantino, c’est comme un coucher de soleil posé dans les calanques à la pointe de Marseille, une balade plus intense dans le port du Pirée. Ou tout simplement les états d’âme, de coeur et de fête, d’un jeune homme autodidacte mar Read more

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

