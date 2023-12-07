DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alice Phoebe Lou

Trinity Centre, Bristol
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£23.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

ALICE PHOEBE LOU

+ Special Guests

Bristol Trinity

Thursday 7th December 2023

This is a 14+ event

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Alice Phoebe Lou, Loving

Venue

Trinity Centre, Bristol

Trinity Centre, Trinity Road, Bristol, Avon BS2 0NW
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.