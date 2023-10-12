Top track

Michelangelo Vood - Souvenir

Michelangelo Vood @21 House of Stories Città Studi

21 House of Stories
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
Free

About

Michelangelo Vood in versione acustica in 21 House of Stories Città Studi: Hotel, Bistrot, Co(z)working e Eventi a Milano.

Michelangelo Paolino, in arte Michelangelo Vood, inizia il suo percorso artistico nel 2019 con “Ruggine”, primo singolo autoprodotto Read more

Presented by 21 House of Stories.

Lineup

Venue

21 House of Stories

Via Enrico Noë 24, 20133 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia

Doors open7:00 pm

