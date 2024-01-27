Top track

AKKI (DE) & Shadym - Lightning into Fire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TROUGH - THE BIRTHDAY

Electrowerkz
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

AKKI (DE) & Shadym - Lightning into Fire
Got a code?

About

🎂 Happy Birthday to Us! Come and Celebrate Six Years Of Treat, Trade & Technology 🎂

TROUGH has amalgamated jocks, bears, hunks, queers, beards, twinks and in-betweeners into one pretty mess on the dance-floor. As diverse as the crowd so is the music, wi Read more

Presented by Trough London.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.