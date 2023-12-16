Top track

The JB Conspiracy - Drop Your Anchor

The JB Conspiracy

New Cross Inn
Sat, 16 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE BE SHARP XMAS BASH 2023

Festive fun and frolics as we once again see the year out with a ska punk all dayer

Featuring

The JB Conspiracy

https://thejbconspiracy.bandcamp.com/

Andy B And The World

https://linktr.ee/andybandtheworld

Filthy Militia

Presented by Be Sharp Promotions.

Lineup

4
DJ Matt Stocks, Frosty & The Snowman, Fidget and the Twitchers! and 4 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK

Doors open2:00 pm

