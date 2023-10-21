DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Be Cute *Halloween*

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Performances by:

Charlene

Dawn

Xana Whoria

Muscles Monty

Serena Tea

DJs:

Chata

Lady Simon

Baejing

21+

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

