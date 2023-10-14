DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blame It On Whitman / Magazine Beach / Phantom Bay

Tasty Burger Harvard Square
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsCambridge
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come join us for a night of great music featuring touring bands from Philly & Germany supported by the best Boston has to offer for locals.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by IBOOKTHINGS

2
Regal Seagull, Cape Crush, Magazine Beach and 2 more

Tasty Burger Harvard Square

40 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

