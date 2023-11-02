Top track

Urban Nantes - LA FRAPPE (feat. Hicham)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Frap'

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Urban Nantes - LA FRAPPE (feat. Hicham)
Got a code?

About

Découvrez un événement rap incontournable le 02 Novembre au Ferailleur de Nantes, soigneusement orchestré par Urban Nantes, une structure nantaise active depuis 2019, dédiée à la valorisation et à la promotion de la culture locale.

En partenariat avec la Read more

Présenté par Urban Nantes.

Lineup

URBAN NANTES

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.