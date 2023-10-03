Top track

Busted & Hanson - MMMBop 2.0

Busted: 'Greatest Hits 2.0' Album Signing

Rough Trade East
Tue, 3 Oct, 1:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
From £8.54

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store signing from Busted. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'Greatest Hits 2.0'.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the fantastic album to be collected from R Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open1:00 pm
300 capacity

