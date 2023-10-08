Top track

Vinyasa Yoga Community Workshop

Kunstraum Gallery
Sun, 8 Oct, 1:45 pm
WorkshopLondon
£7.50

About

Yoga & Pranayama Workshop

Join us for a dynamic experience at our Community Yoga Workshop. This in-person event is designed to help you connect to your inner self giving you a chance to just be in stillness. This time we focus on change both inner & movin Read more

Presented by Blue Magic Entertainment.
Lineup

Isaac B

Venue

Kunstraum Gallery

21 Roscoe St, London EC1Y 8PT, UK
Doors open1:45 pm

