TRPHSE: HSE Of Horrors (Birmingham)

Zumhof
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£8
About

we’re back for our 🎃 HALLOWEEN SPECIAL 🎃 at Zumhof

Make sure you come in your best costume! As we’ll be giving out prizes to our favourites

We’ve also got the general CAPO LEE 🎤 pulling up from London to bless the mic.

Alongside our fire selectas Read more

Presented by TRPHSE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Capo Lee, Sham Steele, DJ Melly

Venue

Zumhof

29 Heath Mill Lane, Birmingham, B9 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

