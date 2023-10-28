DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
we’re back for our 🎃 HALLOWEEN SPECIAL 🎃 at Zumhof
Make sure you come in your best costume! As we’ll be giving out prizes to our favourites
🤑
We’ve also got the general CAPO LEE 🎤 pulling up from London to bless the mic.
Alongside our fire selectas
