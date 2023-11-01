DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Off the Cuff with Vittorio Angelone

The Bill Murray
Wed, 1 Nov, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

What’s your name? Where are you from? What do you do for a living? Who’s drinking? Are you two a couple? Etc etc. A completely improvised stand-up show hosted by one of the country's best TikTok “comedians”.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Vittorio Angelone

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

