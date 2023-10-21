Top track

91 Presents: House of EL

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

House of EL - Better
About

We are delighted to welcome House of EL to Ninety One for his living room debut. The multi-disciplinary artist will take to our living room stage on Saturday, 21st October.

HOUSE OF EL

Originally a jazz trumpeter and multi instrumentalist, House of EL ak Read more

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Lineup

House of EL

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

