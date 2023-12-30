Top track

House With Me - Paco Osuna Remix

Paco Osuna & Ranger Trucco + More

Club Space Miami
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Celebrate New Year's Eve-Eve on The Terrace, Satirday night into Sunday morning.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Paco Osuna, Ranger Trucco, Andres Line

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

