Spencer Cullum's Coin Collection, Lady Apple Tree

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2220 is thrilled to welcome Spencer Cullum with a full register Coin Collection to its Wednesday stage. The April release of Spencer Cullum's Coin Collection 2 is one of our faves of the year – can't stop listening to it.

Opening the night is Lady Apple T...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lady Apple Tree, Spencer Cullum's Coin Collection

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

