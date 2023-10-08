DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NIGHT LIGHT w/ Bobbie: Classic Anime and City Pop!

Our Wicked Lady
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
Classic 80's anime on the big screen and City Pop, all night long!

with Bobbie, 7PM-LATE

No cover!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

