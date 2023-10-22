DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HALLOWEEN COVER NIGHT AT ALEX'S BAR with Teenage Goo Goo Muck (The Cramps), Slayed (Slade) and TV Eye (Stooges)! Plus DJ Polyester on the turntables! Don't miss out!
This is a 21+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.