Weird Brainz / The Quiet Screamers /Nouveau Bleach

Two Palms
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WEIRD BRAINZ

(Grunge - Paris, FR)

Fuzzy and floating chords, Weird Brainz makes you nostalgic for your adolescent spleen. Watch your teeth if you’re in the front row!

THE QUIET SCREAMERS

(Garage Rock - Paris, FR)

A noisy, energetic & savage trio, mixi Read more

Presented by Hand of Glory.
Lineup

Nouveau Bleach, Weird Brainz

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

