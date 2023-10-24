DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WEIRD BRAINZ
(Grunge - Paris, FR)
Fuzzy and floating chords, Weird Brainz makes you nostalgic for your adolescent spleen. Watch your teeth if you’re in the front row!
THE QUIET SCREAMERS
(Garage Rock - Paris, FR)
A noisy, energetic & savage trio, mixi
