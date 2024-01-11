Top track

Canción De Pop De Amor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cariño

Razzmatazz
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Canción De Pop De Amor
Got a code?

About

“Tres amigas haciendo pop y movidas”. Así se autodefinen Cariño en su perfil de Spotify, como si no quisieran renunciar a esa cercanía que a estas alturas ya es su sello identificativo. Tres amigas que, a su vez, también podrían ser perfectamente tus amiga Read more

Organizado por Primacities.

Lineup

Cariño

Venue

Razzmatazz

Carrer dels Almogàvers, 122, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.