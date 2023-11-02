Top track

Cardinal & Nun - Dancing In The Evil

Cardinal and Nun + Ireen Amnes

The Glove That Fits
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
About

ARCANE was born in the wreck-age of 2022 and aims to showcase left field electronic live acts in an intimate setting.

The event series curated by the London based duo; Torn Relics, carefully selects artists with a propensity to spear through the noise of Read more

Presented by Arcane.

Lineup

Cardinal & Nun, Ireen Amnes, Polanski and 1 more

Venue

The Glove That Fits

179 Morning Ln, London E9 6LH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

