Blood Feast, Psychoprism and Another Demon at Vitus

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:30 pm
$14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

May the thrash blood bath begin with BLOOD FEAST, PSYCHOPRISM and ANOTHER DEMON at Saint Vitus!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Psychoprism, Blood Feast

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

